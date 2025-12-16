High Wind Warning issued December 16 at 1:58AM MST until December 18 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Eastern
Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, and Western Chaffee County
Between 9000 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to midnight MST Wednesday Night.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult for high
profile vehicles, especially along north-south highways such as
Interstate 25.