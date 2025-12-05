Dense Fog Advisory issued December 5 at 2:34AM MST until December 5 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility less than 1/4 mile at times in dense fog.
* WHERE…Crowley, Otero, and Bent.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The areas with the lowest visibility are
expected to be along Highway 50 and along the Arkansas River.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.