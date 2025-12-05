Dense Fog Advisory issued December 5 at 2:34AM MST until December 5 at 7:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The areas with the lowest visibility are expected to be along Highway 50 and along the Arkansas River. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

* WHAT…Visibility less than 1/4 mile at times in dense fog.

