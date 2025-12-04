Skip to Content
Dense Fog Advisory issued December 4 at 1:10AM MST until December 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 1:10 AM

* WHAT…Visibility less than 1/4 of a mile mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility and icy roadways will make driving
conditions hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Several weather stations early this morning
in El Paso county were reporting visibility of 1/4 of a mile. Web
cams were also showing dense fog in several locations throughout
El Paso county.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

