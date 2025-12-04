Dense Fog Advisory issued December 4 at 1:10AM MST until December 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Several weather stations early this morning in El Paso county were reporting visibility of 1/4 of a mile. Web cams were also showing dense fog in several locations throughout El Paso county. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

* WHAT…Visibility less than 1/4 of a mile mile in dense fog.

