Dense Fog Advisory issued December 4 at 1:10AM MST until December 4 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility less than 1/4 of a mile mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility and icy roadways will make driving
conditions hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Several weather stations early this morning
in El Paso county were reporting visibility of 1/4 of a mile. Web
cams were also showing dense fog in several locations throughout
El Paso county.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.