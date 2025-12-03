Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 8:17AM MST until December 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 4:49 PM
Published 8:17 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 to 10 inches.

* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

