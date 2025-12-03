Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 8:17AM MST until December 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 9 inches.

The heaviest snow will fall this morning into early afternoon.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,

and Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.