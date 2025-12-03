Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 5:17PM MST until December 4 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
December 4, 2025 1:49 AM
Published 5:17 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.