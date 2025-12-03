Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 5:17PM MST until December 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.