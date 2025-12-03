Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 2:10AM MST until December 4 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 13
inches. The heaviest snow will fall from late this morning into
the early evening hours.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, Walsenburg
Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad
Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult
to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.