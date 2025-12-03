Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 2:10AM MST until December 4 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 13

inches. The heaviest snow will fall from late this morning into

the early evening hours.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, Walsenburg

Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad

Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult

to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday

evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.