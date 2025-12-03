Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 12:53AM MST until December 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso, Pueblo, Central Chaffee County Below
9000 Feet, Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, and
Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on
stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.