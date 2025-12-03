Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 12:46AM MST until December 4 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, Walsenburg
Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad
Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on
stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.