Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 12:46AM MST until December 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches with locally higher amounts across the higher terrain.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and Northern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on
stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.