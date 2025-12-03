Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 10:38AM MST until December 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 8
inches. The heaviest snow will fall this morning into the
afternoon time period.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso, Pueblo, Central Chaffee County Below
9000 Feet, Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, and
Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.