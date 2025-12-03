Winter Weather Advisory issued December 3 at 10:38AM MST until December 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 9 inches.
The heaviest snow will fall this morning into early afternoon.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and Northern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.