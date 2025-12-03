Winter Storm Warning issued December 3 at 8:17AM MST until December 4 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 to
20 inches.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.