Winter Storm Warning issued December 3 at 8:17AM MST until December 4 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 16
inches. The heaviest amounts are expected along the eastern slopes
of the Wet Mountains.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, and Walsenburg
Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.