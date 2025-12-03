Winter Storm Warning issued December 3 at 7:39PM MST until December 4 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, and Walsenburg
Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.