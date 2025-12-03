Winter Storm Warning issued December 3 at 12:46AM MST until December 4 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10

and 17 inches.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use

extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.