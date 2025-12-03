Winter Storm Warning issued December 3 at 10:38AM MST until December 4 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 16

inches. The heaviest amounts are expected along the eastern slopes

of the Wet Mountains.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, and Walsenburg

Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use

extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.