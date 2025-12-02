Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 9:22PM MST until December 4 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10

inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, Walsenburg

Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad

Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Wednesday to 2 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on

stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.