Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 2:25AM MST until December 4 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:25 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches for the lower elevations and 4 to 8 inches with locally
higher amounts across the higher terrain.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain
Valley, Huerfano County, and Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Wednesday to 2 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on
stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.