Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 2:25AM MST until December 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5
inches with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso, Pueblo, Western and Central Fremont
County Below 8500 Feet, and Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on
stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.