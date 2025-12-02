Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 2:25AM MST until December 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6

inches with locally higher amounts across the higher terrain.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,

and Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and

evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on

stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.