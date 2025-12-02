Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 10:18AM MST until December 4 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches for the lower elevations and 4 to 8 inches with locally
higher amounts across the higher terrain.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain
Valley, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Wednesday to 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.