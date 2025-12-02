Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 10:18AM MST until December 4 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6

inches for the lower elevations and 4 to 8 inches with locally

higher amounts across the higher terrain.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain

Valley, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500

Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500

Feet.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Wednesday to 2 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.