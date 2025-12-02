Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 10:18AM MST until December 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5

inches with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso, Pueblo, Western/Central Fremont County

Below 8500 Feet, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.

* WHEN…From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road

conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday

evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.