Winter Weather Advisory issued December 1 at 12:55AM MST until December 1 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph resulting in areas of blowing snow
across the higher peaks.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.