Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 6:15AM MST until December 1 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph resulting in areas of

blowing snow across the higher peaks.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and

Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.