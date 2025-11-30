Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 2:19AM MST until December 1 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph resulting in areas of
blowing snow across the higher peaks.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.