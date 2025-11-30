Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 1:00PM MST until December 1 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph resulting in areas of

blowing snow across the higher peaks.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and

Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.