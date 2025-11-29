Winter Weather Advisory issued November 29 at 2:11PM MST until December 1 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.