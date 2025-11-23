Winter Weather Advisory issued November 23 at 9:01PM MST until November 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.