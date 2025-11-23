Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 23 at 3:40AM MST until November 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 3:40 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph5

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Expect slushy and snowpack roadways across the higher
mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.