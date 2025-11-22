Winter Weather Advisory issued November 22 at 11:58PM MST until November 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Expect slushy and snowpack roadways across the higher
mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.