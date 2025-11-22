Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 22 at 11:58PM MST until November 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 11:58 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.