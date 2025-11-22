Winter Weather Advisory issued November 22 at 11:58PM MST until November 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.