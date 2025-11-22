Skip to Content
Alerts

Dense Fog Advisory issued November 22 at 5:47AM MST until November 22 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 1:49 PM
Published 5:47 AM

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. Per
latest satellite imagery, the best chance of encountering dense
fog will be along highway 50 east of Pueblo along the Arkansas
river.

* WHERE…Mainly along highway 50 east of Pueblo.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.