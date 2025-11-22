Dense Fog Advisory issued November 22 at 5:47AM MST until November 22 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. Per
latest satellite imagery, the best chance of encountering dense
fog will be along highway 50 east of Pueblo along the Arkansas
river.
* WHERE…Mainly along highway 50 east of Pueblo.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.