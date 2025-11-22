Dense Fog Advisory issued November 22 at 5:47AM MST until November 22 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. Per

latest satellite imagery, the best chance of encountering dense

fog will be along highway 50 east of Pueblo along the Arkansas

river.

* WHERE…Mainly along highway 50 east of Pueblo.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.