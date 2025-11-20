Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 20 at 2:07AM MST until November 21 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 10:49 AM
Published 2:07 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10
inches.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Snow packed roads could cause hazardous conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

