Winter Weather Advisory issued November 20 at 10:54AM MST until November 21 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Slick and possibly snow packed roads could cause hazardous conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

