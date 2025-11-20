Winter Weather Advisory issued November 20 at 10:43PM MST until November 21 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Slick and possibly snow packed roads could cause
hazardous conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.