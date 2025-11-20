Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 20 at 10:43PM MST until November 21 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 10:43 PM

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Slick and possibly snow packed roads could cause
hazardous conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.