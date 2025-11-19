Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 8:43PM MST until November 21 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8
inches.
* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.