Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 2:37PM MST until November 21 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Snow packed roads could cause hazardous conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.