Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 2:37PM MST until November 21 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Snow packed roads could cause hazardous conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

