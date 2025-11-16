Special Weather Statement issued November 16 at 8:31PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

At 830 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking decaying thundershowers

that are producing strong winds along a line extending from Colorado

Springs to near Hanover to 7 miles northwest of Pueblo Depot.

Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Fountain, Hanover, Truckton, Ellicott, Security,

Falcon, Security-Widefield, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Schriever Space

Force Base, Cimarron Hills, and Peterson Space Force Base.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.