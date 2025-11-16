Special Weather Statement issued November 16 at 8:31PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
At 830 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking decaying thundershowers
that are producing strong winds along a line extending from Colorado
Springs to near Hanover to 7 miles northwest of Pueblo Depot.
Movement was east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Fountain, Hanover, Truckton, Ellicott, Security,
Falcon, Security-Widefield, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Schriever Space
Force Base, Cimarron Hills, and Peterson Space Force Base.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.