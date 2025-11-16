Special Weather Statement issued November 16 at 6:25PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

At 624 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking thundershowers along a

line extending from 8 miles northeast of Center to 8 miles northwest

of Alamosa to 6 miles east of Sanford. Movement was east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Alamosa, San Luis Valley Airport, Sanford, Blanca, Crestone, Hooper,

Great Sand Dunes, Crestone Peak, Alamosa East, San Luis Lake, San

Acacio, Fort Garland, Mosca, and Blanca Peak.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.