Special Weather Statement issued October 27 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 745 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles north of Haswell, or 41 miles west of Cheyenne Wells, moving

southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Eads and Sweetwater Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.