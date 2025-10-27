Special Weather Statement issued October 27 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 745 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles north of Haswell, or 41 miles west of Cheyenne Wells, moving
southeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Eads and Sweetwater Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.