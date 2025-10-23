Special Weather Statement issued October 23 at 3:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 325 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

San Luis Valley Airport, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Alamosa, San Luis Valley Airport, Blanca, and Alamosa East.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.