Special Weather Statement issued October 23 at 3:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 325 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
San Luis Valley Airport, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Alamosa, San Luis Valley Airport, Blanca, and Alamosa East.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.