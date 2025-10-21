Skip to Content
Freeze Warning issued October 21 at 3:14AM MDT until October 21 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Baca, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper
Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad
Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

National Weather Service

