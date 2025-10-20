Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued October 20 at 2:08PM MDT until October 20 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:08 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 226, 227, 228, 229,
230, 231, 232, 234, 235 and 236.

* WINDS…North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.