High Wind Warning issued October 20 at 12:41AM MDT until October 20 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 22 expected.

* WHERE…Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500

Feet.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For

the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions

could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage

unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.