Freeze Warning issued October 20 at 12:41AM MDT until October 21 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 22 expected.
* WHERE…Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For
the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions
could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage
unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.