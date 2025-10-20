Freeze Warning issued October 20 at 10:07PM MDT until October 21 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Baca, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper
Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad
Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.