Red Flag Warning issued October 19 at 2:04PM MDT until October 20 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 226, 227, 228, 229,
230, 231 and 234.
* WINDS…North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.