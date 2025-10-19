High Wind Warning issued October 19 at 9:48PM MDT until October 20 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Walsenburg
Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.